Determined Photographer Captures Recognizable Aerial Patterns Made by Starlings In Flight

Israeli photographer Ariel Leshinsky enjoys chasing starlings to capture their incredible murmurations and the dramatic aerial patterns that they make. Some of these patterns can even be resolved by the human eye into familiar objects or animals. Among these patterns is a whale, a seal, a shark coming out of the water and even an ice cream cone. More photos of these beautiful birds can be found on Leshinky’s Facebook page and his Instagram feed.
Starlings murmuration is amazing to see. I’ve been chasing starlings for a couple of years in Israel to take pictures and sometimes when you get home after the shooting only then u realize what amazing shapes they did.
