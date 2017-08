While Westmoreland, Tennessee man Blake Henderson was flying in a plane and taking a video of another plane with a Samsung Galaxy S5, his phone accidentally got sucked out of the window and it somehow survived a long fall into a pile of hedge trimmings, right next to a man who was clean the yard. Blake was eventually reunited with his phone and his nephew Robert Ryan shared the footage on YouTube. Here is the original unedited video.

Ryan also shared a photo of where the phone landed.

via reddit