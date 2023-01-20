The Incredible Four-Octave Vocal Range of Earth Wind and Fire’s Phillip Bailey

Phillip Bailey, the longtime vocalist for the award-winning band Earth Wind and Fire, is known for singing in an incredibly high falsetto register. Music essayist Nathan Guimarães analyzed these falsettos and plotted them an incredible note for note, starting from Bailey’s lower range to his highest. Bailey’s falsetto vocal range spans four impressive octaves, namely D5 to G6.

Philip Bailey – Super Head Voice (G5 – G6)

Here’s Bailey performing the Earth Wind and Fire song “Fantasy”. His amazing falsetto range is on full display here.

Here’s Bailey singing in his lower registers.