Peter Rabbit, A Live-Action Animated Adventure Comedy Film Based On the Stories by Beatrix Potter

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.

Sony Pictures released an trailer for Peter Rabbit , the upcoming live-action animated adventure comedy film directed by Will Gluck , based on the stories of the same name created by Beatrix Potter . The mischievous film is currently scheduled to hop into theaters on February 9th, 2018.

