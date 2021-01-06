Former Joy Division Bassist Peter Hook and The Light Perform Virtual Cover of ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

Former Joy Division and New Order co-founder and bassist Peter Hook and his band The Light performed a brilliant socially distant cover of the New Order song “Love Will Tear Us Apart”. This amazing performance was part of the “Yamaha Guitars Open House Online” event.

The band also performed “Age of Consent” and “Digital” at the same virtual event.

Yamaha is also introducing a signature Peter Hook bass to commemorate Hook’s iconic career.