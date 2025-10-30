A Super Soulful Mashup That Combines Peter Gabriel With Sly and the Family Stone
Video editor Bill McClintock compiled a super soulful mashup that primarily combines the music video for Peter Gabriel‘s song “Sledgehammer” with the Sly and the Family Stone song “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)”. As with his previous mashups, McClintock also incorporated other artists into the mix. This time it was Stevie Wonder and Pink Floyd.
Music featured in this mashup:
Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
Sly & the Family Stone – Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)
Stevie Wonder Superstition
Pink Floyd – Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 (David Gilmour)