Peter Frampton Talks to Dan Rather About His Iconic Talk Box and How He Wrote ‘Baby I Love Your Way’

In a charming clip from The Big Interview with Dan Rather for AXS TV, a very genial Peter Frampton opened up about how the use of a talk box originally came to his attention and how he ended up getting one of his own.

He also talked about how he wrote his 1975 hit song “Baby I Love Your Way” on the same day he wrote “Show Me the Way” while trying to meet a recording deadline.

I’ve gone to the Bahamas …I go to write the album, “The Frampton” album. The one before the live record I couldn’t come up with anything decent in the first two weeks now I have a week maybe eight days to write the album … ein the morning I wrote “Show Me the Way” which was the first hit of ”Comes Alive”. and then I thought well that’s that’s pretty good I like that one. Maybe uh maybe I can write something else today…and that was “Baby I Love Your Way” and I wrote them both in the same day

Here are both of those songs performed live