Peter Dinklage Reads a Dam-ing Response Letter From Michigan Beaver Defender to a Governmental Agency

Actor Peter Dinklage read an amusing letter by Michigan resident and non-toxic pest control expert Stephen Tvedten to the State Department of Environmental Quality after they informed him that he had a deadline to remove the beaver dams in the stream on his property. Tvedten’s, who was a big defender of the animals, offered a dam-ing response to the threat.

I would like to challenge you to attempt to emulate their dam project any dam time and/or any dam place you choose. I believe I can safely state there is no dam way you could ever match their dam skills, their dam resourcefulness, their dam ingenuity, their dam persistence, their dam determination and/or their dam work ethic

The reading took place at the Letters Live event at The Town Hall in Midtown Manhattan on May 16, 2024, where Dinklage also read Spalding Grey’s Love Letter to New York City.