Peter Dinklage Reads Spalding Gray’s Powerful Love Letter to New York City After 9/11

Actor Peter Dinklage read a powerful essay written by Spalding Gray that served as a love letter to New York City after the tragic destruction of the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001.

Renowned monologist Spalding Gray was 26 when he arrived in New York, beginning a love affair with the city that would last the remainder of his life. He wrote the following letter in 2001, the day after the World Trade Center towers were brought crashing to the ground.

The reading took place at the Letters Live event at The Town Hall in Midtown Manhattan on May 16, 2024.

To read it, we were joined by Peter Dinklage at Letters Live in New York, hosted at The Town Hall, Midtown Manhattan, on May 16th 2024.