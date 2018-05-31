Barefoot Musician Performs Incredible Piano Cover of Toto’s ‘Africa’ Using Every Part of the Instrument

The very talented and barefoot Peter Bence performed a highly percussive piano cover of the the internet’s favorite song -“Africa” by Toto. What made this performance so remarkable was that Bence used every part of the instrument to create different textures and colors within the song.

One of the greatest songs ever written by @toto99com – with a touch of my pianery! ;) https://t.co/QcGK0leISv — Peter Bence (@bencepeter) May 18, 2018

Bence also graciously provided the sheet music to Music Notes for his incredible version of the song.

"Gonna take some time to…" learn this one! ? Get the sheets: https://t.co/nyZ6psmN7s https://t.co/r12e8Pnqld — Musicnotes (@musicnotes) May 18, 2018

via reddit