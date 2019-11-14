The Legendary Pete Townshend of The Who Gives a Tour of ‘Grand Cru’, His Recording Studio on a Barge

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In January 2019, the legendary Pete Townshend of The Who began recording a vlog in order keep everyone in the loop about what’s happening with the band, what’s being recorded and where it’s being recorded. In one such entry, a surprisingly gregarious Townshend offered a personal tour of Grand Cru Studios, a fantastic recording studio located on a barge docked near Tower Bridge in London.