The Legendary Pete Townshend of The Who Gives a Tour of ‘Grand Cru’, His Recording Studio on a Barge

In January 2019, the legendary Pete Townshend of The Who began recording a vlog in order keep everyone in the loop about what’s happening with the band, what’s being recorded and where it’s being recorded. In one such entry, a surprisingly gregarious Townshend offered a personal tour of Grand Cru Studios, a fantastic recording studio located on a barge docked near Tower Bridge in London.
