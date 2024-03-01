Pet Bunny and Wild Rabbit Meet for the First Time

A thick-set Blanc de Hotot bunny and a petite wild cottontail rabbit adorably circled around each other after meeting for the very first time. The chubby white bunny seemed eager to play, but the cottontail was a bit more reticent, often retreating into a dirt pile, where the rabbit could virtually disappear. While both are of similar lineage, they are very different animals. The cottontail is of the Sylvilagus genus, while the Blanc de Hotot is a developed breed.

