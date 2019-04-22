Plastic Pollution Takes the Form of a Deadly Fish That Threatens Harm to Marine Animals in PES’s ‘The Fish’

In honor of Earth Day 2019, filmmaker PES partnered with the environmental group Protect Paradise to create “Fish” a powerful short stop-motion animation in which pieces of plastic pollution that once sat undigested inside the belly of a now-dead and decayed turtle form themselves into a deadly flopping fish upon the shore. Seeing that the prey was there for easy taking, an enterprising albatross pounced. Luckily, a human who was nearby pulled the toxic treat out of the bird’s beak and put it all into a recycling bin.

Marine plastic pollution harms over 800 animal species. This Earth Day, help protect our wildlife by avoiding single-use plastics and by joining a beach clean-up at ProtectParadise.com.

PES also provided behind-the-scenes footage showing how this amazing film was made.