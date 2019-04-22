Laughing Squid

Plastic Pollution Takes the Form of a Deadly Fish That Threatens Harm to Marine Animals in PES’s ‘The Fish’

by at on

In honor of Earth Day 2019, filmmaker PES partnered with the environmental group Protect Paradise to create “Fish” a powerful short stop-motion animation in which pieces of plastic pollution that once sat undigested inside the belly of a now-dead and decayed turtle form themselves into a deadly flopping fish upon the shore. Seeing that the prey was there for easy taking, an enterprising albatross pounced. Luckily, a human who was nearby pulled the toxic treat out of the bird’s beak and put it all into a recycling bin.

Marine plastic pollution harms over 800 animal species. This Earth Day, help protect our wildlife by avoiding single-use plastics and by joining a beach clean-up at ProtectParadise.com.

PES also provided behind-the-scenes footage showing how this amazing film was made.





