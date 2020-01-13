Fabulously Surreal Oil Paintings Featuring People With Animal Heads Riding the New York City Subway

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since 2014, artist Matthew Grabelsky has been creating surreal oil paintings featuring people with animal heads riding the New York City subway as part of his incredible series “Passengers”.

Several of his new characters are directly connected to their surroundings, while one of his creations riding on a different transit system in honor of his 2019 show at Dorothy Circus Gallery in London.

I wanted to paint a piece set on the London Tube for this show and one of my friends from London told me that there is a tube stop called “Elephant & Castle”. Obviously I had to paint an elephant at that stop. The patterned cloth seats were a fun change from the shiny plastic ones on the NYC subway I paint all the time.

via My Modern Met