Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Human Sculptures Made Out of Discarded Machinery Parts That Look Like They’ve Been Blown Away

by on

“Blown Away” is a stunning series of sculptures by British artist Penny Hardy. Each sculpture is that of a life-sized human made out of discarded machine parts. These recycled parts were strategically positioned to make it appear that half their bodies have been blown away by a severe wind. While the sculptures are completely static, they appear to have a distinct sense of movement and emotion.

In an interview with My Modern Met, Hardy explained how her choice of materials helped express her intentions.

By using discarded man-made metal items—which have been so skillfully made and used to create their own mechanical energy—I hope to extend their life in another form, re-use that energy for a different purpose, and exchange their function to create a new entity. …The sense of movement and dynamics within sculpture provides it with its own life and vitality.

via My Modern Met

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved