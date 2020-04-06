The Wandering Penguins at the Shedd Aquarium Meet the Resident Beluga Whales For the Very First Time

While Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is temporarily closed, the caretakers have allowed the resident penguins to wander around the place. One particular rockhopper penguin named Wellington came face-to-face with a curious beluga whale who stared at him with utter fascination. Other belugas also came up to greet him, including a mother with her calf. This pairing of species is very rare as the two would never meet in nature due to geographical difference.

Wellington—one of the oldest Shedd penguins—visited Kayavak, Mauyak and baby Annik—the youngest Shedd beluga—who were very curious about this little rockhopper. Belugas are northern hemisphere animals, so they would likely never see a penguin in the wild!

Two Magellanic penguins named Tilly and Carmen also got to meet the belugas while wandering about the Abbott Oceanarium.