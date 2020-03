Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While visiting the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, South Africa, artist Lucy Temple, Claudie Layton and singer Alice Temple had the opportunity to hop down concrete stairs with a several impossibly cute little penguins. With each step, the flightless birds adorably pointed their noses downwards then jumped with both feet, raising their wings to give them a little balance.