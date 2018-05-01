Knowledgable Penguin Expert Answers Questions From Social Media About the Flightless Birds

In a fascinating report for Washington Post Science, journalist Anna Rothschild of Gross Science had the opportunity to speak with author and penguin expert Ron Naveen, who along with a beautiful African penguin named Lily, answered social media submitted questions. Among the questions asked were “Why don’t penguins’ feet get cold?”, “What do penguins sound like?” and “Why can’t we keep penguins as pets?”.

First of all it’s highly illegal. And also, I’m not so sure you’d want to have a penguin in your house. It requires a lot of attention, I’m sure our colleagues from the zoo would agree. And they do leave deposits of guano here and there that you’d have to keep cleaning up.