A Wonderful LEGO Recreation of ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’

LEGO creator Stephen Orlando submitted a LEGO Ideas design for a wonderful fold-out LEGO recreation of Pee-wee’s Playhouse, featuring all his friends. If it gets enough support from the community, LEGO might turn it into a real set.

Let me introduce Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, a LEGO recreation of the iconic Saturday-morning kid’s show with oodles of characters, references and details. The Playhouse includes three iconic rooms: Living Room, Bedroom & Kitchen. Hinge points allow the Playhouse to fold out offering more room for play and revealing extra details and hidden characters (Floory!).

Orland said that his childhood inspired this LEGO build.

The late-great Paul Reubens’ Pee-Wee, much like LEGO, offers a world limited only by our imaginations, making it a perfect mash-up. Some of my most formative and vivid childhood memories are sitting down on my living room floor on a Saturday morning with my bin of LEGO and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse on TV.

