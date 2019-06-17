Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Pee Wee Herman Gleefully Chases Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern in ‘Pee Wee’s Jurassic Adventure’ Mashup

by at on

In the amusing mashup “Pee Wee’s Jurassic Adventure” by Pixel Riot, a bicycle-riding Pee Wee Herman from Pee Wee’s Big Adventure gleefully chased after the fleeing Dr. Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Sattler (Laura Dern) and Muldoon (Bob Peck) during one of the most intense chase scenes in the 1993 film Jurassic Park. In an interesting turn of events, it was Pee Wee who laughed maniacally rather than Malcolm, who wasn’t laughing at all.

I wanted to see what would happen if I spliced Pee Wee into Jurassic Park. I think it works pretty well! I replaced almost 100% of the audio. I’ll never rotoscope someone on a bike ever again…

via Digg





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved