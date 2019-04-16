Musician Calculates the Time Signature of Jeff Goldblum’s Distinctive Laugh in ‘Jurassic Park’

In 2015, musician Lee Presson hilariously calculated the time signature of Jeff Goldblum‘s very distinctive laugh while playing the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in the 1993 film Jurassic Park. Presson figured out that Goldblum’s iconic chortle was in 11/4 time and, similar to others before him, used the information to mix up a catchy tune.

I’ve discovered the time signature of Jeff Goldblum’s laugh.

This laugh is so iconic that even Goldblum himself had a bit of fun with it.

via reddit