Pedro Pascal, who is most well known for playing the role of Din Djarin in The Manadalorian, talked fondly about working with Grogu (Baby Yoda) several times while appearing on different talk shows. The actor even got a little choked up when the animatronic toy version began cooing and whimpering.

I think people are going to lose their minds over this toy because of the paternal feeling it is inspiring in me at the moment. …I really want to get back to the warmth of basically me and you.