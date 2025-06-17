Brooklyn Dad Wins Father’s Day Pedro Pascal Look-Alike Contest at NYC Mexican Restaurant

George Gountas, a dad from Greenpoint, Brooklyn who works as a lighting designer for The Daily Show, won a Pedro Pascal look-alike contest that was held on Father’s Day 2025 at the Son del North location on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

While Gountas didn’t plan on spending the holiday in this manner, his family encouraged him to enter. He wound up winning $50, a year’s worth of burritos, and of course, bragging rights.

Gountas’ wife Jenny Gania said that they first noticed the resemblance from Pascal’s appearance in Game of Thrones.

It started when the ‘Game of Thrones’ came out the first time — that’s when we first heard it …Then some kids started noting it, too, so I was like, when we saw this [contest], I was like, ‘It’s Father’s Day. You have to go. It’s going to be your Father’s Day treat,’

