Pedal Steel Covers of New Wave and Alternative Rock Songs

Noah Faulker, a 15 year old multi-instrumentalist, performs wonderful covers of classic New Wave and alternative rock songs from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, on pedal steel guitar, sometimes with the accompaniment of his younger brother Nate.. Making these covers even better is the sight of Faulkner’s smiling dog sitting in front of the instrument on almost every song.

Songs included are “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode, “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure, “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House, “Sometimes Always” by The Jesus And Mary Chain, and “This Must Be the Place” by Talking Heads.

