‘Peanuts’ Characters Ranked by Popularity

The Vintage Vault explained the history, personality and cultural impact of every character that has appeared in Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip, holiday specials, and movies over the course of 50 years. The narrator also ranks the characters from the most overlooked to the most ubiquitous.

Discover the 7 Levels of Peanuts Characters — from the most overlooked to the truly legendary icons of Charles M. Schulz’s timeless universe. If you grew up with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, Linus, or Peppermint Patty…