Sir Paul McCartney Talks About the Legendary Breakup of The Beatles on The Howard Stern Show

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show to promote his new album, the great Paul McCartney responded to a question about the breakup of The Beatles posed to him by Stern. McCartney responded without hesitation that it was John Lennon’s fault, but he understood because John was in love.

Who better to answer once and for all what caused the Beatles to break up than an actual Beatle? According to McCartney, the person responsible for the band calling it quits was John and John alone. “There was a meeting where John came in and said, ‘Hey guys, I’m leaving the group,’” Paul remembered. John’s girlfriend Yoko Ono was present for that announcement, just as she was present for many of the Beatles’ recording sessions at the time. “Looking back on it … the guy was totally in love with her and you know, you just gotta respect that. So we did and I do,” Paul continued.

McCartney also shared with Stern the history behind “Drive My Car” and “Here, There and Everywhere“.

McCartney spoke about the time in which he tried to make peace with John Lennon right after the breakup.