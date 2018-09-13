Sir Paul McCartney Shares the Wonderful Stories Behind Some of The Beatles’ Most Iconic Songs

While promoting his new album Egypt Station, the indomitable Sir Paul McCartney shared with GQ a number of wonderful stories about writing some of the most iconic songs recorded by The Beatles, Wings and for his solo career. McCartney spoke about the writing process, how they got ideas for songs and how some of characters in the songs were named. Among his 60 years of songs, McCartney spoke most in detail about “I Lost My Little Girl”, “Yesterday”, “I Saw Her Standing There”, “And I Love Her”, “A Day in the Life”, “Hey Jude”, “Helter Skelter”, “Blackbird”, “Let It Be”, “Hi Hi Hi”, “Here Today”, Jet and “I Don’t Know”. One if his best stories had to do with naming the vicar in “Eleanor Rigby”.

Father McKenzie in the song originally had father McCartney but when I came to finish it up with John, I brought it to John and we were playing it around and I said I don’t want it. I don’t want to call this father McCartney because it’s like my dad. I would just be confusing and he said no it’s fine. I said no I don’t like it so I said okay let’s change so we go the phone book we just went right down to sort – McCarty, McCarney McCarry and …the next one was like McKenzie.