Sir Paul McCartney Demonstrating His Amazing Mellotron at Abbey Road Studios In 2005

This is a mellotron, a 60s instrument that was a forerunner of the synthesizer and the idea was that there was its tape loops. It’s like a tape cassette, you play one of the keys and it would play string sounds or a trumpet or flutes. But since I’ve had it in my studio I’ve been trying to work out you know what they originally made them for and I think it might have been to sell them to places like cabarets, so you wouldn’t have to pay a band you know.

