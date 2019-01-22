Pastry Chef Creates Gourmet Version of Pringles With the Same Crunch, Shape, Texture and Taste

In her amusing quest to make gourmet versions of popular junk foods, Senior Food Editor and pastry chef Claire Saffitz of the Bon Apétit series Gourmet Makes took on the challenge of Pringles potato chips. The taste, crunch and texture took a relatively short amount of time to achieve, but the distinctive paraboloid shape of the chip was a bit more challenging, but she eventually got there nonetheless.

Pringles. They’re the miraculously not greasy potato chips that come in a tube. They’re also the original duck face. Join Claire Saffitz as she attempts to make a gourmet version of Pringles! And lest we forget: once you pop the fun don’t stop.