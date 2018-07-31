Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Pastry Chef Creates a Gourmet Version of the Iconic Oreo Cookie That Stays True to Its Original Charm

by at on

In her ongoing quest to create gourmet versions of popular foods, Senior Food Editor and pastry chef Claire Saffitz of the Bon Apétit series Gourmet Makes, found her sweet spot in creating a gourmet version of the iconic Oreo cookie while staying true to its original charm. These charms include the distinctive snap of the cookie, the taste and texture of the filling, ability to stand up to milk and its “turnability”, all of which were met with flying colors. This project only took Saffitz a few days and left her weekend free.

So the cookie has a great snap to it. It’s very very dry. The filling is pretty firm even at room temperature, also an indication that there’s no butter in it. It’s truly one of the most perfect snack foods ever invented.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP