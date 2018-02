Animal photographer Rupa Sutton has captured the absolute beauty of her two little pastel parrotlets, Sprig and Winter , both on the outside with their gorgeous splashes of color, but also on the inside. These two little birds have found love with one another and are constantly together acting as one another’s pillow. Prints of these love birds and Sutton’s other animals are available through her Etsy store .

