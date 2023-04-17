Filmmaker Uses AI to Visualize Leaked Passwords

Filmmaker Daniel McKee used DALL-E 2, a text-to-image AI program, to visualize thousands of passwords that were leaked on the Dark Web over the past ten years in a short film that is also the accompanying music video to the song “Alone” by Howe.

Password123” visualizes real passwords that have been leaked on the dark web over the past decade from some of the most notorious data breaches, including those of Facebook in 2021 and Collection #1 in 2019. …We share these secret phrases with computers every day, and they occupy a special place in our minds. I wanted to see how an AI would reveal them as images”

McKee ensured that all identifiable information, such as names, emails, or numbers, were removed and suggested that people check their passwords for security.

via Vimeo Staff Picks