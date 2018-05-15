A Chatty Parrot Tries to Have a Conversation With Alexa After Telling Her to Turn Off the Lights

An African grey parrot who was perched right next to an Amazon Echo (and a Google Home), very nicely told virtual assistant Alexa to turn off all the lights. Alexa did as told. When the chatty parrot called out to Alexa again, Alexa responded but was unable to understand the bird’s chirping. The parrot came down of the perch, came closer and tried again, but still to no avail.
