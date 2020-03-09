A New Zealand Parrot That Has an Incredible Capacity for Understanding Probabilities and Social Cues

Researchers at the University of Auckland have discovered that the native New Zealand species of alpine parrot, known as Kea, has an incredible capacity for understanding probabilities and social cues. After performing several experiments that tested intelligence abilities, the researchers determined that the kea is not only one smart bird, but they can perform certain tasks as well, or better than monkeys.

