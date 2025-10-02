Melodic Parrot Hated His Human Until They Started Making Music Together

Musician Frank Maglio explained how he and his bird Tico, the melodic parrot with a beautiful singing voice, did not get along at all at first. Yet, it was music that brought them together.

I had a a rough and tumble relationship with Tico initially. I was the one that he always bit. One day we were home. I’m playing acoustic trying to practice my chops on it and the birds start screaming. ..I walked over and I started playing it. I noticed thatthere’s more to it than him trying to yell for me. He wanted to sing.

Since that day, the pair has bonded over the music they play together, but its always at Tico’s direction.

I started playing in front of him. He started singing more and more. So now we’re like best buds. His eyes will change colors. His feathers will ruffle. These are signs of stimulation and signs of happiness with the bird. So I’m letting him kind of delegate when he wants to do it.

How Tico Learned to Sing

The Pair Performing Together

Parrot Accompanies His Guitar-Playing Human in a Thunderous Cover of AC/DC’s ‘TNT’
Melodic Parrot Whistles and Sings Along While His Human Plays ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and Other Songs
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts