Melodic Parrot Hated His Human Until They Started Making Music Together

Musician Frank Maglio explained how he and his bird Tico, the melodic parrot with a beautiful singing voice, did not get along at all at first. Yet, it was music that brought them together.

I had a a rough and tumble relationship with Tico initially. I was the one that he always bit. One day we were home. I’m playing acoustic trying to practice my chops on it and the birds start screaming. ..I walked over and I started playing it. I noticed thatthere’s more to it than him trying to yell for me. He wanted to sing.

Since that day, the pair has bonded over the music they play together, but its always at Tico’s direction.

I started playing in front of him. He started singing more and more. So now we’re like best buds. His eyes will change colors. His feathers will ruffle. These are signs of stimulation and signs of happiness with the bird. So I’m letting him kind of delegate when he wants to do it.

How Tico Learned to Sing

The Pair Performing Together