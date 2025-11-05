Rescued Parrot Loves Getting a Massage From Her Human’s Electric Toothbrush

A rescued 40 year old white-bellied caique named Turtle, who was abandoned at a pet store in Brooklyn in 2016, found a loving home with very accommodating humans who allow her to be the diva that she is.

Meet Turtle — the sassy, 40-year-old parrot who rules her household with attitude and affection. Abandoned at a pet store, she found a family and never stopped making them laugh. A touching and funny story about second chances and the beauty of growing old joyfully.

One of Turtle’s favorite things is getting a gentle massage from her human’s electric toothbrush. Evidently, she is very insistent about it on a daily basis.

The moment I pick up my toothbrush, she’s already there, flapping her wings, demanding attention, and refusing to calm down until I brush her beak. …I said that phrase as a joke once, but now it’s her morning ritual and an unbreakable rule in our house.