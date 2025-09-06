A Humorous Parody of 1980s Movies

Talented actor and comedian Alasdair Beckett-King quite humorously parodied popular themes from 1980s movies in a single scene. He cleverly captured such tropes as the teenage girl with an undesirable boyfriend that the father hates, a straight-laced brother talking to his Japanese mentor on a brick cellphone, and a kind mother who wants to make everyone happy.

This is how every 80s movie starts. Yes, all of them. This is how Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) starts.