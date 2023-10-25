100 Amusing Examples of Seeing Faces in Things

Karol Antoniewicz of Colorscream compiled 100 amusing examples of Pareidolia, the natural human tendency to make sense of their surroundings with familiarity such as seeing faces in random objects. Antoniewicz pulled these examples from household items, simple machinery, countertop appliances, items in stores, natural resources, and more. He also included a relaxing soundtrack by David Cutter to accompany the compilation.

Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon in which the mind responds to a stimulus, usually an image or a sound, by perceiving a familiar pattern where none exists. Common examples are perceived images of animals, faces, or objects in cloud formations, the Man in the Moon, the Moon rabbit, hidden messages in recorded music played in reverse or at higher- or lower-than-normal speeds and hearing indistinct voices in random noise such as that produced by air conditioners or fans.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk