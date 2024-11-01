A Humorous Look at the Questionable Parenting Skills of Parasitoid Wasps

In an stinging episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank talked about the questionable parenting skills of parasitoid wasps, noting how they deposit their eggs in all sorts of places, where the larvae are left on their own to fend for themselves.

It turns out that the majority of wasps do some things that well wouldn’t be considered polite and it’s not because they’re bad they just think parenting sucks. .For most wasps the idea of feeding a baby is ridiculous it’s a lot easier to just put your baby where the food is…and then go off and live your best wasp life.