Paralyzed Puppy Rescued From Morocco Tries to Win Over Her Adopted Family’s Cat

A lonely paralyzed puppy was rescued by the wonderful people at Beldi Dog Rescue from a desolate parking lot in the Rif Mountains of Morocco and brought to a local shelter where she was adopted by a lovely family in the Netherlands.

Mia lived alone in the middle of nowhere in the Rif Mountains of Morocco. We saw her by chance while we were on our way home and, of course, took her immediately to the refuge. We can only imagine how lonely her days and how fearful her nights must have been, alone as a paralyzed puppy. Not only was Mia lucky to be found and rescued, but she was also adopted shortly thereafter!

The family, even though they had no experience with a special needs dog, fell in love with her and named her Mia.

Mia traveled to the Netherlands to join a wonderful family who had no prior experience with paralyzed dogs. It was simply love at first sight! And as we know, one will do anything for love! Mia has been living her best life ever since! She receives physiotherapy, has her own custom-made wheelchair, and all the love in the world!

Mia immediately felt at home, although it was a little work to win over the family cat.

