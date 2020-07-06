Turkish Paraglider Watches Television on a Comfy Couch While Soaring High in the Sky

Turkish paragliding pilot Hasan Kaval quite amusingly spent the day watching television while relaxing on his very comfy couch. The only difference between Kaval and any other couch potato is that he, his couch, and his TV were soaring high above Ölüdeniz beach in southwestern Turkey.
Flying Couch Potato.
Kaval stated that he’d been wanting to do this for a long time, and with the help of friends Ferhat Tayfun, Ridvan Mekik, and Mustafa Öztürk, he was able to get it done.
Two years ago, I realized the project that I had in mind today. I would like to express my endless thanks to my friend @ flyferhat1973, who supports me in all aspects of the equipment, equipment and equipment that support me from the beginning to the end of the project. I thank you for your patience and thank you for your @ridvanmekik and @muzzybaybe brothers, thank you very much for not leaving me alone.