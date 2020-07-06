Turkish Paraglider Watches Television on a Comfy Couch While Soaring High in the Sky

Turkish paragliding pilot Hasan Kaval quite amusingly spent the day watching television while relaxing on his very comfy couch. The only difference between Kaval and any other couch potato is that he, his couch, and his TV were soaring high above Ölüdeniz beach in southwestern Turkey.

Flying Couch Potato.

Kaval stated that he’d been wanting to do this for a long time, and with the help of friends Ferhat Tayfun, Ridvan Mekik, and Mustafa Öztürk, he was able to get it done.