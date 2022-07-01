First-Time Paraglider Captures Stunning GoPro Footage of a Historic Village in the Swiss Alps

While traveling across Europe, Jordan Wade from Plano, Texas decided to go paragliding for the very first time. Since this trip was going to take him over the Swiss Alps, he brought along his GoPro. As he jumped with an experienced pilot, Wade captured gorgeous footage of the mountain range, the Swiss town of Lauterbrunnen, where he took off, and the historical village of Stechelber, where he landed.

