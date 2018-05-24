Laughing Squid

Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek Plan to Escape From a French Guiana Prison in Remake of ‘Papillon’

In the 2018 remake of the 1973 film Papillon, which was based on an autobiography of the same name, actors Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) and Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) recreate the roles of Henri Charrière and Louis Dega. These roles were originally played by Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman respectively. The film tells the story of the two men as they meet in a French Guiana prison, find each other useful to one another and eventually become close friends who protect each other as they make a plan to escape to freedom.

Based on the international best-selling autobiographic books “Papillon” and “Banco”, the film follows the epic story of Henri “Papillon” Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance with a convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), who in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon’s escape.

Here’s the trailer from the original 1973 film.


