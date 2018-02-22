An Affectionate Panda Hugs Her Favorite Human Before Climbing a Tree in the ‘PANDAS’ IMAX Trailer

In the trailer for the IMAX documentary feature film PANDAS, an affectionate cub gives her human a great big hug before setting off to climb a great big tree in the wild. As previously stated, this subject matter is particularly dear to us at Laughing Squid as we’ve been writing about the goofy antics of the baby giant pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China for a number of years. The film, which is coming to theaters on April 6, 2018, tells the story of an American biologist who goes to Chengdu to work with the incredibly adorable cubs.
What starts as a cross-culture collaboration becomes a life-changing journey for an American biologist who crosses an ocean to join her; a scientist from Inner Mongolia; and a very curious female cub named Qian Qian, born in captivity. Captured with IMAX® Cameras, join Qian Qian on an exciting new adventure in the mountains of Sichuan as she takes her first steps outside her protected habitat, discovering her true animal nature…even as she faces the challenges of the unknown.