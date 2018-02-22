An Affectionate Panda Hugs Her Favorite Human Before Climbing a Tree in the ‘PANDAS’ IMAX Trailer

What starts as a cross-culture collaboration becomes a life-changing journey for an American biologist who crosses an ocean to join her; a scientist from Inner Mongolia; and a very curious female cub named Qian Qian, born in captivity. Captured with IMAX® Cameras, join Qian Qian on an exciting new adventure in the mountains of Sichuan as she takes her first steps outside her protected habitat, discovering her true animal nature…even as she faces the challenges of the unknown.

