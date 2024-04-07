Musician Performs Palindrome Duet With Himself in One Continuous Take

Musician Michael Tan created a video palindrome when he performed a duet with himself. The “pair” played a “Crab Canon” by Bach, a musical equivalent to a palindrome.

Tan also reversed the speech at different times so the video could be played the same way, either backwards or forwards. Tan mentioned that the video was done in one continuous take and was inspired by the Christopher Nolan film TENET.

This video is a one-take shot of myself playing a short original Canon, shamelessly inspired by Bach’s Musical Offering (aka Crab Canon). The concept of this video was borrowed from watching TENET and wondering if it would be possible to play a palindromic duet with your future self, traveling backwards in time!