In kaleidoscopic episode of The Slow Mo Guys (previously) host Gavin Free painstakingly painted 1,000 mousetraps that were lined up next to each other in three separate squares. He then triggered each set of traps causing a colorful chain reaction that he captured in high definition slow motion.

After about 10 hours of setting mouse traps like an absolute Billy no mates, Gav sets off a nice fat colourful chain reaction that we can all sit down and watch together like a nice big slow mo family.