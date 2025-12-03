A Jolly Mashup That Stitches Together Ozzy’s ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’ With Hall and Oates’ ‘Jingle Bell Rock’
Video editor Bill McClintock created a jolly holiday mashup that seamlessly stitches together the music video for the inimitable Ozzie Osbourne song “Mama I’m Coming Home” with the dulcet tones of Hall and Oates singing the classic Bobby Helms Christmas song “Jingle Bell Rock”. Unlike his previous mashups, McClintock used only these two songs, with the hope that the late, great Ozzy would have liked it.
It is my sincere hope that Ozzy would have had a good laugh at this. Ozzy forever!