A Jolly Mashup That Stitches Together Ozzy’s ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’ With Hall and Oates’ ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

Video editor Bill McClintock created a jolly holiday mashup that seamlessly stitches together the music video for the inimitable Ozzie Osbourne song “Mama I’m Coming Home” with the dulcet tones of Hall and Oates singing the classic Bobby Helms Christmas song “Jingle Bell Rock”. Unlike his previous mashups, McClintock used only these two songs, with the hope that the late, great Ozzy would have liked it.

It is my sincere hope that Ozzy would have had a good laugh at this. Ozzy forever!

The Original Music Videos

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts