‘Ozzy: No Escape From Now’ – A Beautiful Film About How Ozzy Kept Making Music In Spite of Parkinson’s

Ozzy: No Escape From Now is a beautiful feature-length documentary about the late, great showman and his noble mission to keep making music despite his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. Ozzy’s journey culminated with the now-iconic “Back to the Beginning” show, which took place on July 5, 2025.

Addressing his health issues and impact of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, the film showcases the central role music continues to play in Ozzy’s life, also proving his mischievous sense of humor remains resolutely intact despite it all.

The title comes from Ozzy’s song “No Escape From Now” and the documentary uses footage and interviews of Ozzy, intertwined with interviews with those people who were closest to him, particularly his beloved wife and children.

This is Ozzy like you’ve never seen before: an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer’s world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time.

