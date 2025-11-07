The Pros and Cons of Ozempic

Hank Green of SciShow looked at increasingly popular Semaglutide medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy, and explained both the pros and the cons of these GLP-1 agonists on the human body. Pros include weight loss, blood sugar control, and heart and brain function improvement. Cons include gastrointestinal distress, birth control nullification, vision problems, and conflicting information regarding bone development.

Semaglutide, the drug famously sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy, has boomed in popularity in just a handful of years. It’s not limited to doing just one thing inside your body… making it a double-edged sword with both benefits /and/ risks. We’re starting to learn what all those things are, and while some of it is great, some of it is less great.