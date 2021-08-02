Night Owls Throw a Porch Party That Triggers a Newly Installed Video Doorbell at 10:30 PM

Several night owls decided to visit the porch of a new home in Yuma, Arizona that a family had just moved into. The family had just barely installed their video doorbell when they were notified several times that someone was there. It turns out that these Strigidae guests were happily hanging out and eating small critters who were unlucky enough to cross their path.

