Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Night Owls Throw a Porch Party That Triggers a Newly Installed Video Doorbell at 10:30 PM

by on

Several night owls decided to visit the porch of a new home in Yuma, Arizona that a family had just moved into. The family had just barely installed their video doorbell when they were notified several times that someone was there. It turns out that these Strigidae guests were happily hanging out and eating small critters who were unlucky enough to cross their path.

Before Lyndsay and her family even had time to install their Ring device on their brand new home in Yuma, AZ, the neighbors decided to introduce themselves—at 10:30 pm.



Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting




Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved